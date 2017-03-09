Trial for New Mexico mom in son inces...

Trial for New Mexico mom in son incest case set to begin

The trial of a New Mexico mother facing charges for having an incestuous relationship with her 20-year-old son is set to begin. The Eastern New Mexico News reports jury selection in the case against 37-year-old Monica Mares is scheduled for Wednesday in Clovis.

