New Mexican mother and son plead guilty to incest

Mother, 37, and son, 20, who fell in love 18 years after she gave him up for adoption plead guilty to incest and are ordered to stay away from each other - but insist they will stay together Monica Mares, 37, and her son Caleb Peterson, 20, of Clovis, New Mexico, were arrested on incest charges in February 2016 The couple were living together with Mares' eight other children, some of whom even called Caleb, their eldest biological half-sibling, 'Dad' Mother Mares gave up her son Caleb when he was a baby and didn't raise him - they reconnected over Facebook when he was 18 The couple were arrested after an argument with an in-the-know neighbor who reported their unusual and illegal relationship They are ordered to stay away from each other for a year and a half, but have vowed to remain together A mother and son who fell 'madly in love' after meeting each other for the first time 18 years ... (more)

