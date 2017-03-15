Clovis woman and son accused of incest enter noa

Clovis woman and son accused of incest enter no contest plea A mother and her son accused of having an incestuous relationship have entered a no contest plea. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2mKxSlo This March 11, 2016 law enforcement booking photo provided by the Curry County Detention Center in Clovis, N.M., shows Monica Mares.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.