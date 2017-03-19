Chrisa Sunday Forecast
The warm stretch of weather is going to continue today, but wind and fire danger will be on the rise. The strongest winds will crank up across the Northeast this afternoon.
Clovis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clovis is a HORRIBLE place to live (Feb '09)
|Tue
|Maximum Autism
|212
|Cannon afb (Sep '06)
|Mar 25
|JNM
|398
|Lasiter Family From Clovis NM (Dec '10)
|Mar 25
|mackisback
|2
|Cattle Baron founder/CEO dies (Dec '10)
|Mar 17
|You need help
|32
|Cannon AFB getting more planes under Air Force ... (Feb '08)
|Mar 13
|JNM
|10
|To the person .
|Mar '17
|Egged Out
|2
|Block masons needed
|Mar '17
|Tyrone
|1
