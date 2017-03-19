Chrisa Sunday Forecast

Chrisa Sunday Forecast

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 19 Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

The warm stretch of weather is going to continue today, but wind and fire danger will be on the rise. The strongest winds will crank up across the Northeast this afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clovis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Clovis is a HORRIBLE place to live (Feb '09) Tue Maximum Autism 212
Cannon afb (Sep '06) Mar 25 JNM 398
Lasiter Family From Clovis NM (Dec '10) Mar 25 mackisback 2
News Cattle Baron founder/CEO dies (Dec '10) Mar 17 You need help 32
News Cannon AFB getting more planes under Air Force ... (Feb '08) Mar 13 JNM 10
To the person . Mar '17 Egged Out 2
Block masons needed Mar '17 Tyrone 1
See all Clovis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clovis Forum Now

Clovis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clovis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Clovis, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,693 • Total comments across all topics: 280,246,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC