Cannon AFB: Plane crashes during training flight
An officer at Cannon Air Force Base near Clovis said an aircraft with three people on board crashed during a training flight Tuesday evening. According to Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clovis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cannon AFB getting more planes under Air Force ... (Feb '08)
|Mon
|JNM
|10
|To the person .
|Mar 11
|Egged Out
|2
|Cannon afb (Sep '06)
|Mar 10
|JNM
|397
|Clovis is a HORRIBLE place to live (Feb '09)
|Mar 10
|JNM
|211
|Block masons needed
|Mar 1
|Tyrone
|1
|Mary jane
|Nov '16
|Codude
|7
|Roosevelt County clerk, deputy quit over gay ma... (Dec '13)
|Nov '16
|Will Banister
|8
Find what you want!
Search Clovis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC