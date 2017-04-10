Air Force identifies crew members killed in aircraft crash
This frame grab from video supplied by KFDA-TV shows investigators looking over the broken fuselage of an Air Force plane Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in Clovis, N.M. The Air Force says three service members were killed when the single-engine reconnaissance and surveillance plane crashed in eastern New Mexico during a training flight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Clovis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cannon afb (Sep '06)
|Mar 25
|JNM
|398
|Lasiter Family From Clovis NM (Dec '10)
|Mar 25
|mackisback
|2
|Cattle Baron founder/CEO dies (Dec '10)
|Mar 17
|You need help
|32
|Cannon AFB getting more planes under Air Force ... (Feb '08)
|Mar 13
|JNM
|10
|To the person .
|Mar 11
|Egged Out
|2
|Clovis is a HORRIBLE place to live (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|JNM
|211
|Block masons needed
|Mar '17
|Tyrone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clovis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC