a "

a "

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Quay County Sun

Money has nothing to do with why the James family of Nara Visa agreed to participate in a local borehole test, family members insist. "We have received letters and calls asking us how much it will take to buy us out from being a part of this... The following individuals were booked into the Quay County Detention Center from March 18 through March 24: a Owen Apache, 20, warrant a James Martinez, 46, warrant a Johnny Martinez, 36, warrant a Orlando Deherrera, 50, warrant a Melissa... LOGAN - Andy Jackson was on the porch, calling his wife, Connie, to come look at the clouds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Quay County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clovis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cannon afb (Sep '06) Mar 25 JNM 398
Lasiter Family From Clovis NM (Dec '10) Mar 25 mackisback 2
News Cattle Baron founder/CEO dies (Dec '10) Mar 17 You need help 32
News Cannon AFB getting more planes under Air Force ... (Feb '08) Mar 13 JNM 10
To the person . Mar 11 Egged Out 2
Clovis is a HORRIBLE place to live (Feb '09) Mar 10 JNM 211
Block masons needed Mar 1 Tyrone 1
See all Clovis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clovis Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Curry County was issued at March 29 at 2:50PM MDT

Clovis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clovis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Clovis, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,325 • Total comments across all topics: 279,911,180

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC