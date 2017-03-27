Money has nothing to do with why the James family of Nara Visa agreed to participate in a local borehole test, family members insist. "We have received letters and calls asking us how much it will take to buy us out from being a part of this... The following individuals were booked into the Quay County Detention Center from March 18 through March 24: a Owen Apache, 20, warrant a James Martinez, 46, warrant a Johnny Martinez, 36, warrant a Orlando Deherrera, 50, warrant a Melissa... LOGAN - Andy Jackson was on the porch, calling his wife, Connie, to come look at the clouds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Quay County Sun.