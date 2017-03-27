a "
Money has nothing to do with why the James family of Nara Visa agreed to participate in a local borehole test, family members insist. "We have received letters and calls asking us how much it will take to buy us out from being a part of this... The following individuals were booked into the Quay County Detention Center from March 18 through March 24: a Owen Apache, 20, warrant a James Martinez, 46, warrant a Johnny Martinez, 36, warrant a Orlando Deherrera, 50, warrant a Melissa... LOGAN - Andy Jackson was on the porch, calling his wife, Connie, to come look at the clouds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Quay County Sun.
Add your comments below
Clovis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cannon afb (Sep '06)
|Mar 25
|JNM
|398
|Lasiter Family From Clovis NM (Dec '10)
|Mar 25
|mackisback
|2
|Cattle Baron founder/CEO dies (Dec '10)
|Mar 17
|You need help
|32
|Cannon AFB getting more planes under Air Force ... (Feb '08)
|Mar 13
|JNM
|10
|To the person .
|Mar 11
|Egged Out
|2
|Clovis is a HORRIBLE place to live (Feb '09)
|Mar 10
|JNM
|211
|Block masons needed
|Mar 1
|Tyrone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clovis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC