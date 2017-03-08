Man accused of Clovis stabbing found competent for trial
A man accused of stabbing a Clovis mother to death in a city park has been found competent to stand trial. The Eastern New Mexico News reports that a judge on Wednesday ruled that Matthew Jennings was competent to stand trial after hearing testimony and reviewing exhibits in the case against him.
