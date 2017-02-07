Fmr. Lubbock officer convicted of harassment charged with criminal sexual penetration of a child
A former Lubbock police officer has been charged with criminal sexual penetration of a child and criminal sexual contact of a minor in Clovis, NM. The former officer, 41-year-old Blake Littlejohn was convicted of harassment after a 2004 incident during a traffic stop in Lubbock.
