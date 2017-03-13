Couple Moves On From Silence About Time In Japanese Internment Camps
Roy Ebihara and his wife, 82-year-old Aiko, were children then, and both were held in camps with their families. At StoryCorps, 83-year-old Roy told Aiko about what happened in his hometown of Clovis, N.M., in the weeks just before the executive order was issued.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clovis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cannon AFB getting more planes under Air Force ... (Feb '08)
|Mon
|JNM
|10
|To the person .
|Mar 11
|Egged Out
|2
|Cannon afb (Sep '06)
|Mar 10
|JNM
|397
|Clovis is a HORRIBLE place to live (Feb '09)
|Mar 10
|JNM
|211
|Block masons needed
|Mar 1
|Tyrone
|1
|Mary jane
|Nov '16
|Codude
|7
|Roosevelt County clerk, deputy quit over gay ma... (Dec '13)
|Nov '16
|Will Banister
|8
Find what you want!
Search Clovis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC