Clovis Police Arrest Murder Suspect Monday Night
On Monday, at 9:47 p.m.; Clovis Police Officers responded to a report of a stabbing victim on the 5oo block of west 4th Street. Officers detained Martinez; upon checking the apartment they located a 57-year-old Mary Neal lying on the bed in the bedroom deceased.
