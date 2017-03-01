Clovis Police Arrest Murder Suspect M...

Clovis Police Arrest Murder Suspect Monday Night

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: MyHighPlains.com

On Monday, at 9:47 p.m.; Clovis Police Officers responded to a report of a stabbing victim on the 5oo block of west 4th Street. Officers detained Martinez; upon checking the apartment they located a 57-year-old Mary Neal lying on the bed in the bedroom deceased.

