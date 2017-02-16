Clovis Man Found Guilty, Kidnapping a...

Clovis Man Found Guilty, Kidnapping and Sexual Assault

Wednesday Feb 8

Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Andrea Reeb, announced that on February 7, 2017, Joshua Quiton Jackson, age 30, of Clovis, NM, was found guilty by a Curry County jury of Kidnapping; two counts of Criminal Sexual Penetration, three counts of Aggravated Battery on a Household Member and Criminal Sexual Contact. The jury heard testimony from law enforcement, the victim, and a DNA lab analyst during the two-day trial.

