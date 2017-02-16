Clovis Man Found Guilty, Kidnapping and Sexual Assault

Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Andrea Reeb, announced that on February 7, 2017, Joshua Quiton Jackson, age 30, of Clovis, NM, was found guilty by a Curry County jury of Kidnapping; two counts of Criminal Sexual Penetration, three counts of Aggravated Battery on a Household Member and Criminal Sexual Contact. The jury heard testimony from law enforcement, the victim, and a DNA lab analyst during the two-day trial.

