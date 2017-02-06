Glanbia working with DFA and other partners on new US cheese and whey facility

Glanbia is partnering with the DFA, Michigan Milk Producers Association and Foremost Farms to create a joint venture on a new cheese and whey production facility in Michigan. Glanbia plc, Dairy Farmers of America, Inc. , Michigan Milk Producers Association and Foremost Farms USA are in advanced discussions to create a joint venture to build and operate a new cheese and whey production facility in Michigan.

