Glanbia working with DFA and other pa...

Glanbia working with DFA and other partners on new US cheese and whey facility

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: Dairy Reporter

Glanbia is partnering with the DFA, Michigan Milk Producers Association and Foremost Farms to create a joint venture on a new cheese and whey production facility in Michigan. Glanbia plc, Dairy Farmers of America, Inc. , Michigan Milk Producers Association and Foremost Farms USA are in advanced discussions to create a joint venture to build and operate a new cheese and whey production facility in Michigan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dairy Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clovis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cannon afb (Sep '06) Jan 14 Lena 393
Clovis is a HORRIBLE place to live (Feb '09) Jan '17 blah 210
To the person . Nov '16 Tired of the crap 1
Mary jane Nov '16 Codude 7
News Roosevelt County clerk, deputy quit over gay ma... (Dec '13) Nov '16 Will Banister 8
Yeso Music Thread (Feb '15) Oct '16 40ish 5
Clovis Music Thread (Aug '13) Oct '16 40ish 11
See all Clovis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clovis Forum Now

Clovis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clovis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Clovis, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,110 • Total comments across all topics: 278,629,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC