Cannon airman dies during physical training
A woman with the 27th Special Operations Wing died Friday during physical training at Cannon Air Force Base just outside Clovis, N.M. Cannon airman dies during physical training A woman with the 27th Special Operations Wing died Friday during physical training at Cannon Air Force Base just outside Clovis, N.M. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/2017/01/23/cannon-airman-dies-during-physical-training/96949966/ A woman with the 27th Special Operations Wing died Friday after she collapsed during a physical training exercise at Cannon Air Force Base just outside of Clovis, N.M., officials said.
