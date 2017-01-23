Cannon airman dies during physical tr...

Cannon airman dies during physical training

Monday Jan 23

A woman with the 27th Special Operations Wing died Friday after she collapsed during a physical training exercise at Cannon Air Force Base just outside of Clovis, N.M., officials said.

