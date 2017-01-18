Cannon Air Force Base retires military helicopter CLOVIS, N.M. - A military helicopter with three decades of combat experience is coming to rest in eastern New Mexico. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2k1NBKl CLOVIS, N.M. - A military helicopter with three decades of combat experience is coming to rest in eastern New Mexico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.