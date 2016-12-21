Portales radio personality dies after...

Portales radio personality dies after car slides off roadway and hits tree

Monday Dec 19 Read more: KOB-TV

Steve Rooney and Duffy Moon talk to family members of deployed Airmen during Operation Thanks Again, August 21, 2007. New Mexico State Police say a well-known radio personality and civic leader is dead after a car crash south of Portales.

