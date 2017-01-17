New Mexico teen injured in car surfin...

New Mexico teen injured in car surfing incident

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

A Clovis High School honor student remains hospitalized a week after a car-surfing incident in the school parking lot left her with a severe head injury. Veronica Revell says her daughter is unconscious and in intensive care at a Lubbock, Texas, hospital but she's optimistic about the chances of recovery for 14-year-old Dakota.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clovis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cannon afb (Sep '06) Jan 14 Lena 393
Clovis is a HORRIBLE place to live (Feb '09) Jan 5 blah 210
To the person . Nov '16 Tired of the crap 1
Mary jane Nov '16 Codude 7
News Roosevelt County clerk, deputy quit over gay ma... (Dec '13) Nov '16 Will Banister 8
Yeso Music Thread (Feb '15) Oct '16 40ish 5
Clovis Music Thread (Aug '13) Oct '16 40ish 11
See all Clovis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clovis Forum Now

Clovis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clovis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Clovis, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,356 • Total comments across all topics: 278,074,421

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC