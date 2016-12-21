New Mexico high court upholds Clovis man's murder conviction
The New Mexico Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction of a Clovis man, who was sentenced to life in prison for the 2007 killing of his mother's boyfriend. State Attorney General Hector Balderas announced Thursday that Albert Jose Ramirez will remain in prison after the court agreed with the Office of the Attorney General Criminal Appeals Division by affirming the murder conviction.
