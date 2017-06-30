Independence Day fireworks light up t...

Independence Day fireworks light up the sky over Wild Water Adventure Park in Clovis

The Star Spangled Review attracts large crowds for a very patriotic celebration every night through July 4. The park hosts firework shows each Saturday through Aug. 19. Grass Valley native Jillian Smith, entered as Miss Yosemite Valley, was crowned Miss California during the annual pageant Saturday, July 1, 2017, at Saroyan Theatre in Fresno. The story behind one of the most iconic images in Fresno County history, captured by Fresno Bee photographer Carl Crawford, of the fall of the historic Fresno County Courthouse dome on April 7, 1966.

