Grass fires sparked by illegal fireworks shut down firefighters' medical responses
FRESNO, Calif. - Fires sparked by illegal fireworks Tuesday night forced Fresno Fire Department crews to suspend responses to medical emergencies, as Fresno, Clovis and Fresno County reported a 65 percent increase in fire responses this year compared to 2016.
