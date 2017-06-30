Grass fires sparked by illegal firewo...

Grass fires sparked by illegal fireworks shut down firefighters' medical responses

FRESNO, Calif. - Fires sparked by illegal fireworks Tuesday night forced Fresno Fire Department crews to suspend responses to medical emergencies, as Fresno, Clovis and Fresno County reported a 65 percent increase in fire responses this year compared to 2016.

