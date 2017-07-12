Fire calls spike 4th of July night

Fire calls spike 4th of July night

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jul 5 Read more: KSEE-TV Fresno

Fresno Fire says in just a few hours they had been dispatched to about 80 calls and they were forced to suspend medical aid calls. "This has been an extremely busy night for the Fresno Fire Department and surrounding agencies of Clovis and Fresno County we had approximately 20 -25 incidents going on at one time," says Captain John Creasy from the Fresno Fire Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSEE-TV Fresno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clovis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14) Mon Maverick 50
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in California... (Oct '10) Jul 9 Ha2bad 6
The Vision Church (Ashlan) post 2 (Feb '15) Jul 7 FLnet76 21
Poll Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15) Jul 7 ACLU 86
Fresno county is poor Jul 4 speedy delivery 1
facebook gag order by fbi Jul 4 dork hero 1
News 'Allahu Akbar' vs. 'God Is Great': AP Got It Wr... Jul 3 MUSLIMs R PAGANS 4
See all Clovis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clovis Forum Now

Clovis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clovis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. American Idol
 

Clovis, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,672 • Total comments across all topics: 282,428,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC