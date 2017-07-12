Fire calls spike 4th of July night
Fresno Fire says in just a few hours they had been dispatched to about 80 calls and they were forced to suspend medical aid calls. "This has been an extremely busy night for the Fresno Fire Department and surrounding agencies of Clovis and Fresno County we had approximately 20 -25 incidents going on at one time," says Captain John Creasy from the Fresno Fire Department.
