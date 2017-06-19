Weekend heat causes largest heat-rela...

Weekend heat causes largest heat-related power outage since 2006

Monday Jun 19

Over 5000 people were without power on Sunday in Fresno and Clovis because of transformer outagescaused by the heat. 95 percent of customers have their power again, according to PG&E.

