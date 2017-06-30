This man allegedly fondled himself in...

This man allegedly fondled himself in plain sight at a Clovis-area water park

A Clovis man was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure Monday at a water park east of Clovis, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office reported. The man identified as Robert Jack King, 52, was allegedly touching his exposed genitalia with his hand as he was seated near the wave pool, according to witness accounts and sheriff's office reports.

