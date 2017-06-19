These Clovis students among nationa s best when it comes to portraying history
Buchanan High School students Matthew Clark, left, Sydney Fox, second from right, and Allison Hodge participated in the National History Day contest in Maryland from June 11-15. The Clovis Unified students won first place in the senior group performance category and were designated as National Endowment for the Humanities Scholars.
