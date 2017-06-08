Milpitas track: Buchanan places 18th ...

Milpitas track: Buchanan places 18th at state meet

Milpitas senior Andy Buchanan poses at the top of the podium on May 26 at Gilroy High School after winning the CCS championship in the 400 meters. Photo courtesy of CIF-CCS Despite knee soreness, 2017 Milpitas High grad Andy Buchanan placed 18th in the 400 meters last week at the 99th annual California Interscholastic Federation State Track and Field Championships in Clovis.

