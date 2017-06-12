Man, 57, goes missing and Clovis police need your help
Clovis police posted this photo of Dale White, 57, last seen about 2:45 p.m. Thursday when he walked away from his home in the 900 block of Russell Avenue, near Barstow and Sunnyside. Health issues leave him potentially at-risk, police said, in asking for the public's help to find him.
