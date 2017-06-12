Man, 57, goes missing and Clovis poli...

Man, 57, goes missing and Clovis police need your help

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: The Fresno Bee

Clovis police posted this photo of Dale White, 57, last seen about 2:45 p.m. Thursday when he walked away from his home in the 900 block of Russell Avenue, near Barstow and Sunnyside. Health issues leave him potentially at-risk, police said, in asking for the public's help to find him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clovis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jon Paul Guzman Con Man Jun 7 Needtoknowbasiss 2
another reedley round about Jun 5 publication corre... 1
john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14) Jun 3 Lock them up 42
The Vision Church (Ashlan) post 2 (Feb '15) May 25 Christ Soul 18
powerball winner fraud (Jul '15) Mar '17 wallmart elder q... 3
Review: Copper Beach Townhomes (Nov '08) Feb '17 Blabs N Marvelcuck 5
News Five Things To Do Today, Friday, Nov. 18 (Nov '16) Jan '17 Paul Reilly 2
See all Clovis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clovis Forum Now

Clovis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clovis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Clovis, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,015 • Total comments across all topics: 281,710,493

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC