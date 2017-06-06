Home invasion suspects accused of impersonating officers in Fresno
Police were called to an apartment near Huntington and Clovis Avenues on Sunday afternoon by a neighbor who intervened to try and stop the suspects. This neighborhood on Waverly avenue is where Fresno police say James Lasek and Lindsey Winter tried to rob people inside an apartment.
