Home invasion suspects accused of imp...

Home invasion suspects accused of impersonating officers in Fresno

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: KRON 4

Police were called to an apartment near Huntington and Clovis Avenues on Sunday afternoon by a neighbor who intervened to try and stop the suspects. This neighborhood on Waverly avenue is where Fresno police say James Lasek and Lindsey Winter tried to rob people inside an apartment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clovis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jon Paul Guzman Con Man 20 hr Needtoknowbasiss 2
another reedley round about Jun 5 publication corre... 1
john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14) Jun 3 Lock them up 42
The Vision Church (Ashlan) post 2 (Feb '15) May 25 Christ Soul 18
News Accused Child Molester Arrested in Fresno (Apr '11) May 22 Chris 7
Kapetan Brothers LLP May 20 Former Client 2
Poll Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15) May 19 ACLU 80
See all Clovis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clovis Forum Now

Clovis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clovis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Clovis, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,158 • Total comments across all topics: 281,608,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC