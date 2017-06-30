He was pedaling away from cops with a .44 Mag when citizen knocked him down
A suspect fleeing officers while carrying drugs and a .44 Magnum was knocked off his bike by a citizen in Downtown Fresno Thursday, police reported. Melvin Whitehurst, 28, was booked for being a felon in possession of a firearm, drug possession annd resisting arrest after officers on foot caught up with him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Clovis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fresno county is poor
|11 hr
|speedy delivery
|1
|facebook gag order by fbi
|11 hr
|dork hero
|1
|'Allahu Akbar' vs. 'God Is Great': AP Got It Wr...
|23 hr
|MUSLIMs R PAGANS
|4
|Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15)
|Mon
|ACLU
|85
|The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10)
|Sun
|Oh yea 555
|69
|Nessa C
|Jul 1
|She
|3
|Mims missing returns
|Jun 28
|courtmarshall saga
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clovis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC