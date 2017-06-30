He was pedaling away from cops with a...

He was pedaling away from cops with a .44 Mag when citizen knocked him down

Thursday Jun 29 Read more: The Fresno Bee

A suspect fleeing officers while carrying drugs and a .44 Magnum was knocked off his bike by a citizen in Downtown Fresno Thursday, police reported. Melvin Whitehurst, 28, was booked for being a felon in possession of a firearm, drug possession annd resisting arrest after officers on foot caught up with him.

