Fresnoa s new Olive Garden restaurant almost ready to open
For years, the area's sole Olive Garden restaurant on Shaw Avenue in Clovis has attracted crowds willing to wait for their pasta, bread sticks and salad. The newest Olive Garden opens Monday at the Marketplace at El Paseo, the shopping center near Highway 99 and Herndon Avenue in Fresno.
Clovis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Vision Church (Ashlan) post 2 (Feb '15)
|Thu
|Tee moon
|19
|AP Changes Fresno Shooter's Words From 'Allahu ...
|Wed
|One nut post
|12
|Burglary suspect found inside Fresno womana s h... (Nov '16)
|Jun 21
|Fuose
|2
|why do fresno bullfrogs hate Nortenos but they ... (Apr '11)
|Jun 21
|Niggler
|87
|Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15)
|Jun 19
|ACLU
|82
|john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14)
|Jun 18
|Youre_fake
|46
|City Council should not fund legal services for...
|Jun 14
|spytheweb
|1
