Fresno man charged in San Rafael pimping case
James Arness Williamson, 30, is being held at the Marin County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 6. Williamson was charged as a result of an investigation last month by the Street Crimes Unit of the San Rafael Police Department.
Clovis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Edwin Young (Aug '12)
|18 hr
|Well I
|93
|Review: Jensen's Armstrong Stables (Apr '10)
|Jun 24
|Ouchmyass
|14
|chief marteen rivera fraud
|Jun 24
|conniving cop
|1
|'Allahu Akbar' vs. 'God Is Great': AP Got It Wr...
|Jun 24
|Cabra Lee
|3
|The Vision Church (Ashlan) post 2 (Feb '15)
|Jun 22
|Tee moon
|19
|AP Changes Fresno Shooter's Words From 'Allahu ...
|Jun 21
|One nut post
|12
|Burglary suspect found inside Fresno womana s h... (Nov '16)
|Jun 21
|Fuose
|2
