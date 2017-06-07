Damien High School: Fleet-Footed Zachary Shinnick Records 12th...
Damien High School Senior Zachary Shinnick completed a stellar four-year career by running his fastest time ever in the 400 meters to claim the CIF State Title at Veteran's Memorial Stadium at Buchanan High School on June 3. Shinnick, who signed a National Letter of Intent with the University of Southern California, recorded the sixth best time in the nation for a high school student-athlete crossing the finish line in 46.12 seconds. The time was a Damien school record, personal record and the 12th fastest time ever in California track and field high school history.
