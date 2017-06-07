Damien High School: Fleet-Footed Zach...

Damien High School: Fleet-Footed Zachary Shinnick Records 12th...

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: La Verne Online

Damien High School Senior Zachary Shinnick completed a stellar four-year career by running his fastest time ever in the 400 meters to claim the CIF State Title at Veteran's Memorial Stadium at Buchanan High School on June 3. Shinnick, who signed a National Letter of Intent with the University of Southern California, recorded the sixth best time in the nation for a high school student-athlete crossing the finish line in 46.12 seconds. The time was a Damien school record, personal record and the 12th fastest time ever in California track and field high school history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at La Verne Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clovis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
another reedley round about Mon publication corre... 1
john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14) Jun 3 Lock them up 42
The Vision Church (Ashlan) post 2 (Feb '15) May 25 Christ Soul 18
News Accused Child Molester Arrested in Fresno (Apr '11) May 22 Chris 7
Jon Paul Guzman Con Man May 20 ANOTHER ONE 1
Kapetan Brothers LLP May 20 Former Client 2
Poll Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15) May 19 ACLU 80
See all Clovis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clovis Forum Now

Clovis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clovis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
 

Clovis, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,897 • Total comments across all topics: 281,586,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC