Black Hawk helicopter aids in flooding relief

Sunday Jun 25

A California Air National Guard Black Hawk helicopter ferrying 1,000-pound rock bags moves into position a field west of the Kings River to make one of many trips to hold back the river where a breach in a levee occurred. This aerial view of the north fork of the Kings River shows it flowing out of Wishon Dam.

