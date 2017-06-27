Black Hawk helicopter aids in flooding relief
A California Air National Guard Black Hawk helicopter ferrying 1,000-pound rock bags moves into position a field west of the Kings River to make one of many trips to hold back the river where a breach in a levee occurred. This aerial view of the north fork of the Kings River shows it flowing out of Wishon Dam.
