Beer and wine will be available at Sierra Vista theater this weekend
Patrons pass by the notice at the Sierra Vista Cinemas 16 stating that the Clovis theater complex wants to begin selling wine and beer. After almost a year, the theater will be begin sales this weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clovis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City Council should not fund legal services for...
|20 hr
|spytheweb
|1
|quack of 2013
|Tue
|quack
|1
|Review: Jensen's Armstrong Stables (Apr '10)
|Tue
|B thompson
|13
|Jon Paul Guzman Con Man
|Jun 7
|Needtoknowbasiss
|2
|another reedley round about
|Jun 5
|publication corre...
|1
|john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14)
|Jun 3
|Lock them up
|42
|powerball winner fraud (Jul '15)
|Mar '17
|wallmart elder q...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Clovis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC