Beer and wine will be available at Si...

Beer and wine will be available at Sierra Vista theater this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: The Fresno Bee

Patrons pass by the notice at the Sierra Vista Cinemas 16 stating that the Clovis theater complex wants to begin selling wine and beer. After almost a year, the theater will be begin sales this weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clovis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News City Council should not fund legal services for... 20 hr spytheweb 1
quack of 2013 Tue quack 1
Review: Jensen's Armstrong Stables (Apr '10) Tue B thompson 13
Jon Paul Guzman Con Man Jun 7 Needtoknowbasiss 2
another reedley round about Jun 5 publication corre... 1
john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14) Jun 3 Lock them up 42
powerball winner fraud (Jul '15) Mar '17 wallmart elder q... 3
See all Clovis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clovis Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Fresno County was issued at June 15 at 8:10AM PDT

Clovis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clovis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Clovis, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,846 • Total comments across all topics: 281,777,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC