Was fatal Highway 168 crash that kill...

Was fatal Highway 168 crash that killed two Clovis men intentional?

Thursday May 4 Read more: The Fresno Bee

A crash that killed two Clovis men on Highway 168 is being investigated as a "possible intentional act," the Fresno County Sheriff's Office confirmed. Tony Botti, sheriff's spokesman, said statements made by the lone survivor and family members of the two men killed in the crash has triggered a probe of the cause of the crash.

