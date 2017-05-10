Nearly a Million Californians Exposed...

Nearly a Million Californians Exposed To Pesticide in Water

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NBC Bay Area

While California is in the process of setting a maximum legal limit for 1,2,3-TCP in drinking water, no legal standard exists, despite finding potentially dangerous levels of the chemical back in 2001 As many as 1 million Californians, mostly in the farming communities of the Central Valley, have dangerous levels of an unregulated chemical linked to cancer in their drinking water, according to California's State Water Board. State water officials found potentially harmful levels of "1,2,3-TCP", or Trichloropropane, in drinking water sources across the state all the way back in 2001 but are just now considering the implementation of a legal maximum contaminant level.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clovis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14) May 7 UnansweredQuestions 23
1%ers of Fresno INFO NEEDED May 1 FMFRIH 1
News AP Changes Fresno Shooter's Words From 'Allahu ... May 1 joe 4
News 'Allahu Akbar' vs. 'God Is Great': AP Got It Wr... May 1 Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
Nessa C Apr 27 rudy 2
News Laura Garcia-Cannon - About NBC11 News Story - ... (Feb '08) Apr 24 Michelle Shepard 49
powerball winner fraud (Jul '15) Mar '17 wallmart elder q... 3
See all Clovis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clovis Forum Now

Clovis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clovis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Clovis, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,868 • Total comments across all topics: 280,926,428

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC