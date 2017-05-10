Nearly a Million Californians Exposed To Pesticide in Water

While California is in the process of setting a maximum legal limit for 1,2,3-TCP in drinking water, no legal standard exists, despite finding potentially dangerous levels of the chemical back in 2001 As many as 1 million Californians, mostly in the farming communities of the Central Valley, have dangerous levels of an unregulated chemical linked to cancer in their drinking water, according to California's State Water Board. State water officials found potentially harmful levels of "1,2,3-TCP", or Trichloropropane, in drinking water sources across the state all the way back in 2001 but are just now considering the implementation of a legal maximum contaminant level.

