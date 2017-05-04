McCaffrey Homes donates model home furniture to Catholic Charities
The items include sofas, coffee tables, bedroom furniture, dining room tables and chairs, occasional chairs, lamps, bedding, accessories, artwork and more from the models at The Gallery in Clovis, at De Wolf and Ashlan avenues. "With over 60 years of homebuilding in the Central Valley, we understand the importance of giving back to the local community," said Brent McCaffrey, president.
