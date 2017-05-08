Manufacturer Fined in Contaminated Ho...

Manufacturer Fined in Contaminated Horse Feed Case

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: The Horse

California-based Western Milling LLC has agreed to pay more than $500,000 in fines in connection with its manufacture of monensin-contaminated horse feed. Monensin is an ionophore antibiotic sometimes included in ruminant, swine, and poultry feed, but which is toxic to horses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Horse.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clovis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14) May 7 UnansweredQuestions 23
1%ers of Fresno INFO NEEDED May 1 FMFRIH 1
News AP Changes Fresno Shooter's Words From 'Allahu ... May 1 joe 4
News 'Allahu Akbar' vs. 'God Is Great': AP Got It Wr... May 1 Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
Nessa C Apr 27 rudy 2
News Laura Garcia-Cannon - About NBC11 News Story - ... (Feb '08) Apr 24 Michelle Shepard 49
powerball winner fraud (Jul '15) Mar '17 wallmart elder q... 3
See all Clovis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clovis Forum Now

Clovis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clovis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
 

Clovis, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,239 • Total comments across all topics: 280,909,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC