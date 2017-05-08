Manufacturer Fined in Contaminated Horse Feed Case
California-based Western Milling LLC has agreed to pay more than $500,000 in fines in connection with its manufacture of monensin-contaminated horse feed. Monensin is an ionophore antibiotic sometimes included in ruminant, swine, and poultry feed, but which is toxic to horses.
