Man found in Fresno canal has been identified

The man found in a canal at McKinley and Millbrook avenues on Monday has been identified as Anthony Santillanez, 35. Tony Botti, Fresno County Sheriff's Department spokesman, described Santillanez as a transient with previous addresses in Clovis and Fresno. Santillanez's body was found after a witness walking by the canal saw the body and called rescuers at about 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

