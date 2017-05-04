Ita s time to pick up your free comic...

Ita s time to pick up your free comic books

Six comic book shops will be joining with thousands of others across the country for the 2017 Free Comic Book Day on Saturday, giving out more than 6 million comic books as part of the annual event. Free Comic Book Day was started in 2002 as a way for newcomers and comic book fans to discover new titles.

