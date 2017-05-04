Ita s time to pick up your free comic books
Six comic book shops will be joining with thousands of others across the country for the 2017 Free Comic Book Day on Saturday, giving out more than 6 million comic books as part of the annual event. Free Comic Book Day was started in 2002 as a way for newcomers and comic book fans to discover new titles.
Clovis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14)
|Wed
|Needtoknowbasiss
|21
|1%ers of Fresno INFO NEEDED
|May 1
|FMFRIH
|1
|AP Changes Fresno Shooter's Words From 'Allahu ...
|May 1
|joe
|5
|'Allahu Akbar' vs. 'God Is Great': AP Got It Wr...
|May 1
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Nessa C
|Apr 27
|rudy
|2
|Laura Garcia-Cannon - About NBC11 News Story - ... (Feb '08)
|Apr 24
|Michelle Shepard
|49
|Review: Crystal Tree Apartments (Dec '14)
|Apr 21
|abarnes
|2
