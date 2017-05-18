Highlights as Buchanan beats Clovis i...

Highlights as Buchanan beats Clovis in boys volleyball championship thriller

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Fresno Bee

Buchanan High shrugs off an 0-2 deficit to beat Clovis for a fourth straight Central Section boys volleyball championship Thursday, May 18, 2017. Richard Smith, known as the "Chug King" of Fresno in craft beer circles, has posted dozens of videos of his beer chugging skills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clovis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14) 13 hr Needtoknowbasiss 35
Jon Paul Guzman Con Man 22 hr ANOTHER ONE 1
Kapetan Brothers LLP Sat Former Client 2
News Accused Child Molester Arrested in Fresno (Apr '11) Fri Unknown 6
Poll Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15) Fri ACLU 80
1%ers of Fresno INFO NEEDED Fri 7 dollars 3
News AP Changes Fresno Shooter's Words From 'Allahu ... May 1 joe 4
See all Clovis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clovis Forum Now

Clovis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clovis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Clovis, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,041 • Total comments across all topics: 281,176,403

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC