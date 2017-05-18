Highlights as Buchanan beats Clovis in boys volleyball championship thriller
Buchanan High shrugs off an 0-2 deficit to beat Clovis for a fourth straight Central Section boys volleyball championship Thursday, May 18, 2017. Richard Smith, known as the "Chug King" of Fresno in craft beer circles, has posted dozens of videos of his beer chugging skills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clovis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14)
|13 hr
|Needtoknowbasiss
|35
|Jon Paul Guzman Con Man
|22 hr
|ANOTHER ONE
|1
|Kapetan Brothers LLP
|Sat
|Former Client
|2
|Accused Child Molester Arrested in Fresno (Apr '11)
|Fri
|Unknown
|6
|Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15)
|Fri
|ACLU
|80
|1%ers of Fresno INFO NEEDED
|Fri
|7 dollars
|3
|AP Changes Fresno Shooter's Words From 'Allahu ...
|May 1
|joe
|4
Find what you want!
Search Clovis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC