Graham Hauss of Clovis High at top of area class as Ba nai Ba rith winner
Clovis High School senior Graham Hauss was presented the 2017 B'nai B'rith Student Athlete Award on Monday night. In addition to his 4.48 GPA, Hauss is water polo and swimming standout.
