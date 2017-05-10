Free pizza Thursday at Clovis Blaze Pizza
Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza will give away free pizza - with one little catch - Thursday at the opening of its newest location in Clovis. The restaurant makes 11-inch build-your-own pizzas.
