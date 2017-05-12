Clovis police search for missing boy

Clovis police search for missing boy

Sunday May 14 Read more: The Fresno Bee

The Clovis Police Department is asking for help locating a 12-year-old boy who was last seen Saturday night at Bicentennial Park. Kylil Easter is 5-foot-2-inches, 90 pounds and has brown eyes, police say.

