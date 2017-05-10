Clovis mayor makes faith a priority

Clovis mayor makes faith a priority

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: The Fresno Bee

Clovis Mayor Bob Whalen feels that Clovis' agricultural roots are part of why it is a town marked by friendliness. "Having that agricultural history - having to rely on one another," Whalen said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clovis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14) 55 min Hockey Fan 25
1%ers of Fresno INFO NEEDED May 1 FMFRIH 1
News AP Changes Fresno Shooter's Words From 'Allahu ... May 1 joe 4
News 'Allahu Akbar' vs. 'God Is Great': AP Got It Wr... May 1 Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
Nessa C Apr 27 rudy 2
News Laura Garcia-Cannon - About NBC11 News Story - ... (Feb '08) Apr 24 Michelle Shepard 49
powerball winner fraud (Jul '15) Mar '17 wallmart elder q... 3
See all Clovis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clovis Forum Now

Clovis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clovis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Clovis, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,189 • Total comments across all topics: 280,941,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC