Clovis Fourth of July fireworks show is back on, veterans say
Two weeks after its main organizer said Freedom Fest "isn't going to happen" because of a crippling lack of money, the event is on again. In a news release, Clovis Veterans Memorial District said it will spearhead the event in conjunction of Clovis Kiwanis, the club that has run Freedom Fest for years.
Clovis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14)
|May 7
|UnansweredQuestions
|23
|1%ers of Fresno INFO NEEDED
|May 1
|FMFRIH
|1
|AP Changes Fresno Shooter's Words From 'Allahu ...
|May 1
|joe
|4
|'Allahu Akbar' vs. 'God Is Great': AP Got It Wr...
|May 1
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Nessa C
|Apr 27
|rudy
|2
|Laura Garcia-Cannon - About NBC11 News Story - ... (Feb '08)
|Apr 24
|Michelle Shepard
|49
|powerball winner fraud (Jul '15)
|Mar '17
|wallmart elder q...
|3
