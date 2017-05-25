Checking in? Fresno hospitals first w...

Checking in? Fresno hospitals first want your a eyeprinta for patient ID

Community Regional Medical Center and two other hospitals in the system are using an iris-recognition system to help insure against identity theft and bolster record-keeping. Community Regional Medical Center and two other hospitals in the system are using an iris-recognition system to help insure against identity theft and bolster record-keeping.

