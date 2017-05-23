5 Things To Do Today, Saturday, May 20
The 51st annual celebration of what makes Kingsburg special concludes its three-day run with the traditional Svenska Pancake Breakfast, decorating and raising of the maypole, grand parade and more. Swedish Cultural Village on Draper Street, Kingsburg, www.kingsburgchamber.com/events/annual/swedish-festival .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Clovis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14)
|16 hr
|Needtoknowbasiss
|37
|Accused Child Molester Arrested in Fresno (Apr '11)
|Mon
|Chris
|7
|Jon Paul Guzman Con Man
|May 20
|ANOTHER ONE
|1
|Kapetan Brothers LLP
|May 20
|Former Client
|2
|Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15)
|May 19
|ACLU
|80
|1%ers of Fresno INFO NEEDED
|May 19
|7 dollars
|3
|powerball winner fraud (Jul '15)
|Mar '17
|wallmart elder q...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Clovis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC