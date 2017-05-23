5 Things To Do Today, Saturday, May 20

5 Things To Do Today, Saturday, May 20

Saturday May 20

The 51st annual celebration of what makes Kingsburg special concludes its three-day run with the traditional Svenska Pancake Breakfast, decorating and raising of the maypole, grand parade and more. Swedish Cultural Village on Draper Street, Kingsburg, www.kingsburgchamber.com/events/annual/swedish-festival .

