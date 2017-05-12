12-year-old wins 3rd straight California State Spelling Bee
This May 13, 2017 photo provided by her mother, Anupama Poliyedath, show Ananya Vinay, of Clovis, Calif., with her awards after winning the California State Elementary Spelling Bee for the third year in a row in Stockton, Calif. Vinay, who attends Fugman Elementary in Clovis, won with the word "dipsomaniac."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Clovis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Accused Child Molester Arrested in Fresno (Apr '11)
|Sun
|Concerned citizens
|3
|john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14)
|May 12
|Maverick
|28
|1%ers of Fresno INFO NEEDED
|May 1
|FMFRIH
|1
|AP Changes Fresno Shooter's Words From 'Allahu ...
|May 1
|joe
|4
|'Allahu Akbar' vs. 'God Is Great': AP Got It Wr...
|May 1
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Nessa C
|Apr 27
|rudy
|2
|Laura Garcia-Cannon - About NBC11 News Story - ... (Feb '08)
|Apr 24
|Michelle Shepard
|49
Find what you want!
Search Clovis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC