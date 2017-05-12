12-year-old wins 3rd straight Califor...

12-year-old wins 3rd straight California State Spelling Bee

Sunday May 14 Read more: The Daily News-Record

Dipsomaniac was the winning word for a 12-year-old girl from Central California who won the State Spelling Bee for the third year in a row. Ananya Vinay, who attends Fugman Elementary in Clovis, told the Fresno Bee she's no longer as nervous on stage as she used to be because she's improved so much over the years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

