Victims are mourned after racially motivated shootings in Fresno
A man wanted in the slaying of a motel security guard set out to kill as many white people as he could, gunning down three men on the streets of downtown Fresno before he was captured and admitted to the killings, the city's police chief said Tuesday. Tom Wait reports.
