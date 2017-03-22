Victims are mourned after racially mo...

Victims are mourned after racially motivated shootings in Fresno

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

A man wanted in the slaying of a motel security guard set out to kill as many white people as he could, gunning down three men on the streets of downtown Fresno before he was captured and admitted to the killings, the city's police chief said Tuesday. Tom Wait reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clovis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14) 2 hr Maverick 153
secure 5 hr LMAO 1
News AP Changes Fresno Shooter's Words From 'Allahu ... 10 hr Fariq Muhammad 3
Knifemaker Apprentice 16 hr Knifecritique 1
News Jaywalker in Sacramento police takedown video h... Apr 15 Your Service Prov... 1
Pittman Farms (Sanger) Apr 11 Smile 2
News Fresno Police Put Two Bulldog Gang Members Behi... (Dec '06) Apr 11 Smile 958
See all Clovis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clovis Forum Now

Clovis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clovis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Clovis, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,831 • Total comments across all topics: 280,410,947

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC